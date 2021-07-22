Residents in Chateaubelair and Fitzhughes will begin to return home tomorrow

Residents in Chateaubelair and Fitzhughes will begin returning to their homes tomorrow, three months after being displaced by the eruption of La Soufriere volcano.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has given the all clear for the residents in Emergency Shelters to return home.

Speaking on NBC Radio yesterday, Prime Minister Gonsalves said consideration will be given to parents of children who will be writing the Caribbean Primary Exit Assessment, CPEA next week.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said the necessary preparations are being made to ensure the safe return of the residents.

