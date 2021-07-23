The CPEA Exam is set for next week

Over one thousand Grade Six Students will sit the Caribbean Primary Exit Assessment next Tuesday and Wednesday.

Officials from the Ministry of Education say a total of one-thousand, eight hundred and ninety-five students will be assessed at forty-two centres throughout the country.

Speaking on NBC Radio this morning, Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves urged the students to stay calm as they prepare for the examinations.

Dr. Gonsalves also announced plans to provide financial assistance to the students, who are writing external exams that were impacted by volcanic eruption.

The Caribbean Primary Exit Assessment is an assessment of the literacies required by all pupils exiting the Primary school system.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

