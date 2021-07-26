The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines hosted a Cocktail Reception last night in honour of the President of the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly

In his address at the Cocktail Reception, Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves described the ceremony as a celebration and commemoration of the UN Systems to the world for peace and prosperity and the development and strengthening of democratic institutions and the elevation of human rights.

He said the General assembly has done tremendous work for St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Meanwhile, Governor General Her Excellency Dame Susan Dougan, expressed pleasure in having President Volkan Bozkir visit this country at this time.

Dame Susan described Mr. Bozkir as a veteran diplomat with an illustrious career in diplomacy and thanked the United Nations for its assistance after the April 2021 eruptions of La Soufriere.

He is now on a tour of the Red zone in the North Eastern side of the country to get a firsthand look at the devastation caused by the April eruptions of the La Soufriere Volcano.

The President of the UN General Assembly arrived in SVG on Saturday July 24th and is expected to leave on Tuesday July 27th.

