Bequia, Mayreau and Union Island will now see extensive work in the health sector

An extensive work program for health facilities on the Grenadine islands of Bequia, Mayreau and Union Island is being carried out by the Ministry of Health as part of a project for the Modernization of the Health sector.

Health Planner, David Latchman outlined the Projects during the Face to Face program aired on NBC Radio earlier this week where he said the Paget Farm Health Facility has been identified for an upgrade.

Mr. Latchman said on Union Island they have just completed work on the Ashton Health Centre. He said work is also being done on the Union Island Smart Hospital which is expected to be completed soon.

The Health Planner also provided an update on the work being carried out on Mayreau.

