MRS DOROTHY TROTMAN-HAYNES of Stubbs died on Thursday July 8th at the age of 87. The funeral takes place on Thursday August 5th at the St. Sylvan Church, Stubbs. The service begins at 10:00 am. Burial will be at the St. Joseph’s Cemetery. Persons attending the funeral are asked to wear a Face Mask and must adhere the Covid-19 Protocols.

