Vincentian Athletes have done the nation proud at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Vincentian Swimmer at the Olympics, Shane Cadogan (20) contested the Men’s 50 metres Freestyle at the Tokyo Aquatic Centre today. He placed 1st at his heat and will progress to the semi-finals.

Earlier today, 15-year old Vincentian, Mya De Freitas competed in the Heats of Women’s 50 metres Freestyle at the Tokyo Aquatic Centre and placed fourth in her heat.

Vincentian 800 metres runner, Shafiqua Maloney (22) did not advance beyond the heats of the Women’s event at the Olympic Stadium, Tokyo last night.

Maloney ran in lane 7 and finished seventh in Heat 7 in the 8-competitor race. Her time was 2 minutes, 07.89 seconds.

The heat was won by Cuba’s Rose Mary Almanza in 2 minutes, 00.71 seconds. Deborah Rodrigues of Uruguay was second in 2 minutes, 00.90 seconds, with Rababe Arafi of Morocco third in 2 minutes, 00.96 seconds.

The first three places in each heat and the next six fastest in the eight heats advance to the Semi-finals of the event.

Photo by: Searchlight Newspaper

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

