More than three thousand individuals have benefited from assistance provided by the Ministry of National Mobilization and Social Development.

This is according to Director of social development Nerissa Finch-Burke as she provided an update on the initiatives undertaken in the aftermath of the explosive eruptions of La Soufriere.

Mrs. Burke says the Ministry has also been providing pysco-social support to persons displaced by the volcanic eruption.

