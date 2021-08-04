The 4th and final Twenty/20 International between the West Indies and Pakistan has been rained out yet again

Rain allowed only three overs to be bowled in the 4th and final Twenty/20 International between the West Indies and Pakistan at Providence Stadium, Guyana yesterday, giving Pakistan a 1-0 victory in the 4-match series after they won the second match, also in Guyana.

After winning the toss, the Pakistan captain, Babar Azam put West Indies in on a damp pitch on an overcast morning. With both teams unchanged from the previous match which was also washed out, Andre Fletcher kicked off the innings by hitting two sixes off Mohammad Hafeez in the opening over, and Chris Gayle followed it up with two fours off Mohammad Wasim Jr. in the next over.

But 3 overs were all the play that was possible, with the West Indies reaching 30 without loss, Fletcher on 17 and Gayle on 12.

The rain eventually relented at around 11.15 a. m. The umpires had an inspection at 1.25 p. m and decided to resume at 2.00 p. m with the match reduced to 9 overs per side, but just when play was about to restart, the rain returned to have the final say.

At the toss, West Indies captain, Kieron Pollard said that the match would be the last international game for Dwayne Bravo in the Caribbean, and that his team wanted to give him a win.

The teams now move to Jamaica for the 2-Test Series scheduled to start at Sabina Park, Kingston on Thursday of next week.

