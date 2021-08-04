The USA’s Sydney McLaughlin smashed her own world record with a sensational run as she took Olympic gold in the Women’s 400 metres hurdles at the Tokyo Games today.

McLaughlin, 21, powered down the home straight to finish in 51.46 seconds as she shaved almost half a second off the old mark. Her compatriot and Defending Olympic champion, Dalilah Muhammad, 31, claimed silver in 51.58 seconds.

The Netherlands’ Femke Bol took bronze. In a race featuring five personal bests, McLaughlin’s blistering time lowered the mark she set at the US trials in June, when she clocked 51.90 seconds.

