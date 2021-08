Netballers from the North Windward and North Leeward areas of the country who have been affected by the eruptions of La Soufriere Volcano and the passage of Hurricane Elsa last month, will today receive humanitarian packages from the St Vincent and the Grenadines Netball Association and Soroptimist International.

The presentation will take place at the Kingstown Netball Centre at New Montrose at 5.00 p. m.

