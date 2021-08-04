The contraction of Covid-19 has been more rampant within the young demographic

Officials from the Ministry of Health said they continue to observe a trend where more young people between the ages of 18 and 35 are contracting COVID19.

This was revealed by Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Dr. Simone Keizer Beache, who said this is also the age group which is least vaccinated.

Dr. Keizer-Beache also highlighted that more Vincentians need to take their health seriously as the national fight against COVID19 continues.

Dr. Keizer-Beache also reiterated the appeal for people to get vaccinated to ensure protection of the population.

