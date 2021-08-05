78 confirmed cases of Dengue Fever has been recorded up to July 29th this year

St. Vincent and the Grenadines has recorded 78 confirmed cases of Dengue Fever, up to July 29th this year.

This was disclosed by Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Simone Keizer-Beache who said the country is still in the midst of a Dengue Fever outbreak.

Dr. Keizer-Beache said the numbers of confirmed cases of Dengue Fever remain very high and this is still a cause for concern.

Dr. Keizer-Beache said, as the Ministry of Health continues to implement measures to eradicate the Aedes Aegypti Mosquito, Vincentians must re-double their efforts in the fight against Dengue Fever.

