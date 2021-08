MRS JULIETTE BULZE SAMUEL better known as MID-LIN of St Lucia formerly of Barrouallie and New Montrose died on Wednesday July 28th at the age of 54. The funeral takes place on Sunday August 22nd at the Chassin Seventh Day Adventist Church, St Lucia. The body lies at the church from 1:30pm. The Service begins at 2:00. The body will be cremated at the Ram-Bally Funeral Home.

