The score in the 2nd test match between India and England

India were in a good position at the close of play yesterday, the first day of the 2nd Test against England at Lord’s, London.

After they were sent in to bat first, opening batsman, Lokesh Rahul scored a masterful 127 not out, shared an opening stand of 126 with Rohit Sharma who made 83, and put on 117 runs with his captain, Virat Kohli (42) for the third wicket, as India finished the day on 276-3.

Fast bowler, James Anderson took 2-52 and fast bowler, Ollie Robinson had 1-47.

India, 276-3 at the close of play yesterday, the first day of the 2nd Test match.

