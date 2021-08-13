Twenty participants have been enrolled in the Solar Photovoltaic installation course, which has been launched by the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College.

The course, which commenced on Tuesday 10th August 2021, was offered free to Vincentians through funding provided by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

It will see participants being exposed to solar photovoltaic technology, installation, operation and maintenance over a five-week period.

At Tuesday’s opening ceremony, Programme Coordinator, Lecturer Raffique Browne, lauded the Vincentian public for its heightened interest and response to the course,

She said it was reassuring to see Vincentians interested in exploring more responsible and sustainable approaches to energy consumption.

SVG Secretary General for UNESCO, Janeil Henry, revealed UNESCO committed $17,000 USD to the overall project, which in addition to the 5-week course, includes a year-long implementation phase of the technology.

Communications & Marketing Manager of the SVGCC, Tedra Kirby, encouraged participants to take complete advantage and reiterated to participants that as the first group to access the opportunity, they will be the benchmark by which the success of the initiative will be assessed.

Twenty participants are enrolled in the program, set to end mid-September. Upon completion, each would be eligible to sit the North American Board of Certified Energy Practitioners (NABCEP) PV Associates exam.

