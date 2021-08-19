The final squads for the 2021 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) have been confirmed. There have been alterations to the teams as a result of changes to player availability.

Barbados Royals, Guyana Amazon Warriors, Jamaica Tallawahs, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, St Lucia Kings and Trinbago Knight Riders will feature the best Twenty/20 talent from across the Caribbean and around the world. They include Chris Gayle, Dwayne Bravo, Carlos Brathwaite, Shoaib Malik, Sunil Narine, Faf du Plessis, Ravi Bopara, Glenn Phillips and Kieron Pollard.

This year’s tournament gets underway on 26th August and will be played entirely in St Kitts and Nevis.

The first match will be between defending champions, Trinbago Knight Riders and Guyana Amazon Warriors.

