Scores from the 2nd Test match between West Indies and Pakistan

Pakistan’s middle-order batsmen, captain, Babar Azam and Fawad Alam put together a fourth wicket partnership of 158 to stage a remarkable recovery after fast bowlers, Kemar Roach took two wickets and Jayden Seales captured one within the first four overs of the match to have them reeling at 3-2 on yesterday’s first morning of the 2nd Test at Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica.

Alam was forced to retire hurt with several cramps to his legs, but not before he had scored 76 in partnership with his captain, who later was dismissed by Roach for 75, beautifully caught by Jason Holder low down to his left in the slips.

West Indies wicket-keeper, Joshua Da Silva also had to leave the field because of severe exhaustion. Jahmar Hamilton kept for the remainder of the day’s play.

Against some accurate bowling by the West Indies, Azam and Alam batted with patience, but executed some brilliant strokes to take the Pakistan score from 3-2 to 160-3 when Alam retired hurt. Wicket-keeper, Mohammad Rizwan (22 not out) and Faheem Ashraf (23 not out) then took the Pakistan 1st innings total to 212-4 before the day’s play was cut short by bad light after 74 of the 90 scheduled overs had been bowled.

Play is scheduled to resume at 11.00 a. m Eastern Caribbean Time today.

The state of the match so far. West Indies won the toss yesterday, fielded first, took three early wickets before Pakistan staged a recovery to be 212-4 at the close of play on the first day of the 5-day 2nd Test match at Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica.

