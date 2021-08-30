A National Appeal has been launched in efforts to provide assistance to Cuba

Vincentians have been given an opportunity to provide assistance to Cuba through a National appeal which was launched last week, dubbed “Cuba Needs Help – the Time Is Now”

Friends of Cuba, which comprises the SVG-Cuba Friendship Society; the Association of Cubans Resident in SVG; and the SVG Medical Association, is spearheading the national appeal.

Through the appeal persons can make monetary donations to Account 130016 at the Bank of SVG in the name of SVG Cuba Friendship Society.

Former Ambassador to Cuba and a Member of the Friends of Cuba, Dexter Rose is urging the Vincentian public to support this important venture.

