Over 127 million dollars allocated to the Ministry of Transport and Works in the 2022 National Budget

A significant allocation has been made in the 2022 National Budget for the Ministry of Transport and Works, as the Ministry prepares for a busy year ahead.

That’s the word from Minister of Transport, Works, Lands, Surveys and Physical Planning, Montgomery Daniel.

Contributing to the debate on the 2022 Budget Estimates in Parliament this week, Minister Daniel said over 127 million dollars has been allocated to his Ministry for 2022.

Minister Daniel also spoke about the new positions which have been allocated to his Ministry for the year 2022.