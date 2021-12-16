Vincentians advised on securing their properties during the Christmas Season

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force is appealing to Vincentians to make every effort to secure themselves and their properties during the Christmas season.

This appeal was made by Sergeant Elmore Alexander of the Crime Prevention Unit during the On the Beat program aired on NBC Radio.

Sergeant Alexander said that residents in various communities can work closely with their neighbors to ensure that someone keeps an eye on their homes when they are not around.

He said persons can also use cameras and alarm systems to secure their properties during the busy Christmas season.

Sergeant Alexander also suggested that persons can also leave their television and lights on at home, to discourage burglars.

He also reminded residents to ensure that all their doors and windows are locked before leaving home.