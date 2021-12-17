The second day of the Ashes Test comes to a close

On today’s second day of the 1st Ashes Test between Australia and England at the Adelaide Oval in Australia, Australia continued to pile on runs in their 1st innings and have taken their total from an overnight 221-2 to 473-9 declared.

Marnus Labuschagne was on 95 not out at the close of play on yesterday’s first day of the 5-day match, and Steve Smith on 18. Opening batsman, David Warner made 95. Today, Labuschagne went on to score 103, Steve Smith made 93, and Alex Carey reached 51. Warner and Labuschagne put on 172 in a second wicket partnership, Smith and Labuschagne added 65 runs for the third wicket. Travis Head added 50 runs for the fifth wicket, and Smith and Carey, who scored 51, put on 91 runs in a sixth wicket stand. Mitchell Starc scored 39 not out, and Michael Neser made 35.

For England, fast bowler, James Anderson took 2-51. Medium pacer, Ben Stokes had 3-113, and there was a wicket each to fast bowler, Stuart Broad (1-73), fast bowler, Ollie Robinson (1-45), and medium pacer, Joe Root (1-72).