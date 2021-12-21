St.Vincent and the Grenadines records 26 new Covid-19 cases and 2 deaths

St. Vincent and the Grenadines has recorded two more COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the total death toll to seventy-nine.

According to the Health Services Sub-Committee of NEMO, a 52-year-old female, died at home after a respiratory illness and tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday 17th December 2021 as part of the postmortem assessment. This patient was determined to have died from a COVID pneumonia.

An 80-year-old male with no underlying conditions, tested positive for COVID-19 on December 18th, 2021, was admitted to the isolation ward at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital and died later that day of COVID-19 pneumonia. Both patients were unvaccinated.

Meanwhile, A total of twenty six new COVID-19 cases were reported here from samples collected on the weekend.

Health Officials say eight (8) new COVID-19 positive cases were reported from seventy (70) samples collected on Thursday December 16th, 2021, resulting in a positivity of 11.4 percent.

Eleven (11) new COVID-19 positive cases were reported from seventy-nine (79) samples collected on Friday December 17th, 2021, resulting in a positivity 13.9 percent.

Seven (7) new COVID-19 positive case was reported from one hundred and two (102) samples collected on Saturday December 18th, 2021, resulting in a positivity 6.9 percent.

No new COVID-19 positive case was reported from twenty-three (23) samples collected on Sunday December 19th, 2021.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There are currently two (2) patients admitted for COVID-19 at the Argyle Isolation Facility. One (1) patient is fully vaccinated, and the other patient is unvaccinated.

Ten (10) patients are admitted to the COVID-19 ward at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital. One (1) patient is fully vaccinated and nine (9) are unvaccinated.

COVID-19 SUMMARY

Twelve (12) recoveries were noted over the reporting period. Five hundred and eighty-two (582) cases are currently active and seventy-nine (79) persons with COVID-19 have died.

Five thousand, seven hundred and eighty-four (5784) cases of COVID-19 and five thousand and one hundred and twenty-three (5123) recoveries have been recorded in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020.

In view of the confirmed presence of the Delta, Mu and Gamma variants in the community and the significant increase in the number of new infections, transmission, severe COVID-19 disease and deaths, strict enforcement and compliance with all protocols and recommendations by everyone is strongly recommended.

The correct and consistent use of masks, avoidance of crowds, physical distancing, proper hand sanitizing and immunization with available vaccines have all been proven to significantly reduce the risk of being infected, getting sick and or dying from the COVID-19 virus.