Paul Collingwood is set to stand in for Chris Silverwood as England’s head coach during their Twenty/20 International Series against the West Indies next month in the Caribbean.

Collingwood, one of England’s assistant coaches, travelled to the ICC Twenty/20 Cricket World Cup first and then the Ashes with the team, but flew back to the UK last week. He will spend Christmas at home before going to Barbados for the five-match Twenty/20 International series in mid-January.

Silverwood, England’s head coach, has occasionally taken series off over the last 18 months in order to ease his workload amid a gruelling international schedule.

Collingwood deputised during the One Day Internationals against Ireland in 2020, while Graham Thorpe took charge during the Twenty/20 International series against Pakistan later that summer.

Silverwood insisted after the T20 World Cup that he wanted to continue as head coach across formats but his position will come under scrutiny with England 2-0 down and staring a series defeat in the Ashes Series in Australia.

England are expected to name a squad for the West Indies tour next week, which is unlikely to include any of those involved in the Ashes Series since the first Twenty/20 20 International is scheduled to begin on 22nd January, four days after the scheduled fifth day of the final Ashes Test in Hobart, Tasmania.

The five Twenty/20 Internationals will be played at Kensington Oval in Barbados.