MR SCINTINE CRISPIN HAMLET better known as TIM of Upper Cane HALL/BOMB-BOMB formerly of Georgetown died on Sunday December 19th at the age of 76. The funeral takes place on Sunday January 2nd at the Georgetown Seventh Day Adventist Church. The body lies at the church from 10:00 am. The service begins at 11:00 am. Burial will be at the Georgetown Cemetery.