Nine Nights of Christmas deemed a success

The Nine Nights of Lights Christmas Programme, held at the Botanic Gardens this month, has been described as a success.

The programme, which was hosted by the National Parks Rivers and Beaches Authority was held from December 15th to 23rd, with the theme: A Botanical Christmas

Public Relations Officer for the Nine Nights of Lights, at the National Parks Rivers and Beaches Authority, Twannique Barrow, said the Festival was a success, despite the challenges created by the ongoing Covid 19 pandemic.

Public Relations Officer for the Nine Nights of Lights at the National Parks Rivers and Beaches Authority, Twannique Barrow

Miss Barrow expressed thanks to all who played a role in ensuring the success of the Programme.