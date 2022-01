MR HAZEL HEZEKIAH WILLIAMS better known as PAR-PA of Byera died on Tuesday December 14th at the age of 74. The funeral takes place on Saturday January 8th at the Eleventh Hour Ministries Church, Byera. The viewing and tributes begin at 9:00 am. The service begins at 10:00 am. Burial will be at the Byera Cemetery. All Covid-19 Protocols will be observed. Persons are asked to note that only forty five persons will be allowed in the church