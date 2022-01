MR ENOCH ADOLPHUS SMALL better known as BUDDY, AKATUS, NUCKI, GLEN and VINCY of Penniston, New Montrose, Redemption Sharpes, Lodge Village and St. Martin died on Saturday October 9th at the age of 66. The funeral takes place on Saturday January 15th at the Church of God, World Wide Mission, Redemption Sharpes. The body lies at the church from 9:00 am. The service begins at 10:30 am. Burial will be at the Penniston Cemetery.