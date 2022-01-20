The VEEP project to be rolled out this year

Several persons are expected to benefit from the Volcano Eruption Emergency Project or VEEP, during the course of this year.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves highlighted the importance of the project in carrying forward the Recovery Effort, following last year’s explosive volcanic eruption.

Speaking on radio on Sunday, the Prime Minister said the total estimated cost for the VEEP is 118-million EC dollars.

Dr. Gonsalves said the project would be rolled out over a five-year period.

The Prime Minister said the VEEP Project also provides for short-term employment for persons who are facing ongoing challenges.