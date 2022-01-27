Kingdom Life Tabernacle in Mesopotamia celebrates 50 years

Kingdom Life Tabernacle in Mesopotamia is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year with the theme “Growing stronger – Going Deeper – Burning Brighter”.

The Church has planned a year-long program of activities to celebrate the milestone.

Speaking at a Media Conference this morning, Pastor of Kingdom Life Tabernacle, Reverend Ezra Cumberbatch says one of the highlights of the activities will be a Reunion Service next Month.

Reverend Cumberbatch says the activities will culminate with a special service in December.

Kingdom Life Tabernacle is a Member Church of the Pentecostal Assemblies of the West Indies.