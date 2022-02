England’s Women’s Ashes Series against Australia Women ended with another crushing defeat by Australia in the final One Day International in Melbourne, Australia today.

England Women who had already lost the series, collapsed again to 163 all out before Australia cantered to an eight-wicket victory with 13.4 overs to spare.

The final scores: England Women 163 off 49.3 overs, Australia Women 164-2 off 36.2 overs, Australia Women won the 3-match series 3-0.

