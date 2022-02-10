India takes 2-0 lead in the ODI match series against West Indies

India defeated the West Indies by 44 runs in the 2nd One Day International (ODI) at Ahmedabad, India yesterday to take a winning 2-0 lead in the 3-match series of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League.

The West Indies won the toss, fielded first and held India to 237-9 off their 50 overs. Suryakumar Yadav with 64 of 83 balls and Lukesh Rahul (49 off 48 balls) led India’s scoring.

The wickets for the West Indies were taken by fast bowlers, Alzarri Joseph (2-36) and Odean Smith (2-29), with a wicket each to fast bowlers, Kemar Roach (1-42) and Jason Holder (1-37), and left-arm, leg-spinners, Akeal Hossein (1-39) and Fabian Allen (1-50).

The West Indies replied with 193 off 46 overs. Shamarh Brooks top-scored with 44, and Akeal Hosein made 34.

Fast bowler, Prasidh Krishna was India’s most successful bowler with 4-12 and medium pacer, Shardul Thakur took 2-41.

The 3rd and final match is scheduled for tomorrow. It will also be played at Ahmedabad, India.

