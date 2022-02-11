NBC’s Special Report for February 11th 2022

This country’s Investment Promotion Agency, Invest SVG is finalizing preparations for National Day celebrations which will take place on Monday February 14th, at the ongoing International Expo in Dubai.

Executive Director of Invest SVG, Annette Mark told NBC News that some members of the Vincentian delegation have already arrived while the rest of the team including Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves are expected to arrive in Dubai this Saturday.

Recardo Wilson has more in today’s Special Report.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

