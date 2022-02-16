The second round of the regional first class cricket tournament closes

After winning the toss and batting, Jamaica Scorpions reached 299-3 at the close of yesterday’s first day of their Regional First-Class Championship match against Barbados Pride at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados.

Their captain, John Campbell was the main contributor to the total with an unbeaten 123. Paul Palmer, the other not out batsman was on 76. Nkrumah Bonner made 49 and Leroy Lugg scored 39.

Campbell and Lugg put on 71 runs for the opening partnership after which Lugg joined Campbell in a third wicket stand worth 91 runs.

The wickets for Barbados Pride were shared between left-arm, leg-spinner, Jomel Warrican (1-57), medium pacer, Shamar Springer (1-44) and medium pacer, Jonathan Carter (1-7).

At the Brian Lara Cricket Academy at Tarouba, South Trinidad, Trinidad and Tobago Red Force were 217-5 after being sent in to bat first by the Winward Islands Volcanoes.

Yannic Cariah’s 72, 66 by opening batsman, Jeremy Solozano, and 52 not out from wicket-keeper, Joshua Da Silva were the leading scorers for Trinidad and Tobago Red Force.

Trinidad and Tobago Red Force were 3-22 at one stage before two valuable partnerships between Cariah and Jeremy Solozano (112 for the fourth wicket), and a fifth wicket stand of 59 between Cariah and Da Silva took them out of trouble.

Fast bowler, Shemon Lewis was the most successful bowler for the Windward Islands Volcanoes yesterday. He took 3-24 with a wicket each for mediuam pacer, Ryan John (1-41) and off-spinner, Kenneth Dember (1-55).

In the third match yesterday between Guyana Harpy Eagles and the Leeward Islands Hurricanes, Guyana were dismissed for 116 in their first innings and the Leeward Islands Hurricanes were 126 for no wicket in reply in their match at the Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago.

