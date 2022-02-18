Applications for grant funding from the SVGCF ends this Monday

Monday February 21st is the deadline for submission of applications from Civil Society Organizations in SVG to receive grant funding for their environmentally friendly projects.

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Conservation Fund is providing grand funding from 5-thousand up to 15-housand U.S dollars to implement projects.

Project Officer at the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Conservation Fund, Alanda Moses outlined the projects which will be covered as part of their grant funding program.

Miss Moses said training will be provided to applicants before the grants are awarded to successful applicants.

