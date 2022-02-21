The Girl Guide Association of St. Vincent to celebrate World Thinking Day tomorrow

The Girl Guide Association of St. Vincent and the Grenadines will join with its counterparts across the globe to observe World Thinking Day tomorrow.

The Day is celebrated each year to commemorate the birthday of Lord and Lady Baden-Powell, the Founders of the World Association of Girl Guides and Scouts.

International Commissioner for the local Girl Guide Association Beverly Reddock explained the significance of this year’s theme.

Miss Reddock says members of the Association have been involved in a number of activities leading up to tomorrow’s observance of Thinking Day.

And, Miss Reddock said members of the Girl Guide Association will be wearing their uniforms tomorrow, to commemorate Thinking Day.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

