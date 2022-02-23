Current number of locally active Covid-19 cases now stands at 58

There are now 58 active cases of Covid 19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, after four recoveries were reported on Tuesday February 22nd.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment says one new PCR case was reported from 50 samples and one new Rapid Antigen Case was also reported on Tuesday.

Three persons are hospitalized, and are all unvaccinated.

8,303 cases of Covid 19 and 6,574 recoveries have been recorded in St. Vincent and the Grenadines to date.

And, the death toll from Covid 19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines now stands at 106

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

