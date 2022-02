MR WAYNE CRICHTON of Prospect formerly of Georgetown died on Friday February 11th at the age of 64. The funeral takes place on Monday February 28th at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Kingstown. The Body lies at the church from 9am. The Service begins at 10:00. Burial will be at the Kingstown Cemetery.

