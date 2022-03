MR CHRISPIN NOEL MC DOWALL better known as DAN DAN of Brooklyn New York formerly of Diamonds Village died on Sunday February 20th at the age of 64. The funeral takes place on Saturday, March 5th at the Guarino Funeral Home located at 9222 Flatlands Avenue, Brooklyn, New York. The viewing takes place from 4:00 pm. The service begins at 6:00 pm. Burial will be on Saturday, March 12th at the Forest Hills Cemetery, Jamaica Plains, Boston.

