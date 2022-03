MR BERTRAM BURNETTE KING better known as UNCLE BERT and UNCLE B of Mt. Pleasant, Bequia died on Wednesday February 23rd at the age of 94. The funeral takes place on Sunday March 6th at the Port Elizabeth Seventh-Day Adventist Church. The body lies at the church from noon. The service begins at 1:00 pm. Burial will be at the Port Elizabeth Cemetery.

