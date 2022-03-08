Vincentian athletes smashing the Jamaica Corporate Area Athletics Championships

Four Vincentian athletes performed outstandingly in the Jamaica Corporate Area Athletics Championships at the National Stadium, Kingston at the weekend.

U-roy Ryan was second in the Long Jump with a distance of 7.59 metres. In the process he set a new St Vincent and the Grenadines Under-20 Long Jump record, smashing his own record of 7.40 metres set last year. Ryan also made the qualification distance for the event at the 2022 CARIFTA Games and the World Athletics Junior Championships.

Amal Glasgow’s time of 47.39 seconds in the 400 metres was good enough to bring her the qualification standard for CARIFTA Games and the World Junior Championships.

Verrol Sam won the High Jump with a height of 2.05 metres. It brought him the qualification standard the CARIFTA Games, as well as the record for the Under-20 and Senior High Jump in St Vincent and the Grenadines.

Handal Roban also showed good form by setting a new meet record with his victory in the 800 metres which he ran in 1 minute, 49.53 seconds.

