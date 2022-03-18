Parliament will be held next week

Members of Parliament will meet next week for the Sitting of Parliament, which Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves says several important pieces of legislation will be dealt with.

Speaking on NBC Radio on Wednesday the Prime Minister said among them will be the Electronics Communication Bill and the Virtual Assets Bill.

The Prime Minister added that the Teachers’ Pension Amendment Bill will also be dealt with during the Meeting of Parliament.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said the amendment to the legislation will allow for more flexibility for Teachers.

The Meeting of Parliament takes place next Thursday from 10am.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

