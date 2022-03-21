The ECSE deemed an alternative for local Businesses looking to expand and develop

The Eastern Caribbean Securities Exchange ECSE has been identified as a viable alternative for local Businesses which are looking to expand and develop.

The recommendation has come from the Customer Service Manager at the Bank of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Patricia John.

Speaking on NBC’s Interface programme last week, Miss John explained how Businesses can benefit from the ECSE.

Miss John said the ECSE is also a good investment option for persons going into retirement.

Meanwhile, Vincentians have been encouraged to invest their money now, to create wealth in the future.

The encouragement came from Managing Director of the Eastern Caribbean Securities Exchange, ECSE, Trevor Blake.

