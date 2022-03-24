Mini Bus Operators are being urged to register for the Intelligent Bus Management and Monitoring system or E-Bus System

Mini Bus Operators in St. Vincent and the Grenadines are being urged to register for the Intelligent Bus Management and Monitoring system or E-Bus System.

The project was implemented by the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines and the Republic of China, Taiwan, to improve the management of the public transportation sector.

Former Minister of Transport, Julian Francis says the system will be beneficial to the travelling public.

Minister Francis says it is important that the Mini Bus Operators register for the E-Bus system.

