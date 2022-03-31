Debates have begun on the resolution calling for approval of the Covid-19 Miscellaneous Amendments

A resolution calling for the approval by Parliament of the Covid 19 (Miscellaneous Amendments) Order 2021 (No. 32 of 2021); was debated by Members of Parliament during this morning’s session of Parliament.

The Resolution, which was moved by Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, was intended to preserve the benefits of Police Officers who resigned, after they did not take the Covid 19 vaccine.

In his presentation, the Prime Minister highlighted the importance of the measure.

The Prime Minister said 14 Police Officers will be affected by the measure.

Parliament resumes at 4pm.

