Minister of Finance, Camillo Gonsalves highlights the legislative measures to tackle Human Trafficking

Minister of Finance, Camillo Gonsalves has highlighted the legislative measures that have been implemented by the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines to tackle Human Trafficking.

He spoke on the issue, as he addressed participants at the opening of seminar on Human Trafficking, hosted here last week for local media personnel.

The seminar was hosted by the Anti-trafficking in Persons Unit of the Police Force, as part of activities to commemorate its 10th anniversary.

Minister Gonsalves noted that the Prevention of Trafficking in Persons Act was passed in 2011.

Minister Gonsalves noted that the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Unit of the Police Force has been very proactive in addressing the issue of Human Trafficking.

