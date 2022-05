The Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment is continue its appeal to Vincentians across the country to pay close attention to the issues of Dengue Fever and Leptospirosis.

This appeal was made by Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Simone Keizer-Beache during an interview with NBC News

Recardo Wilson has more in today’s Special Report.

