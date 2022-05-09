Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce runs the fastest women’s 100 metres in the Kip Keino Classic

Jamaica’s Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce has run the fastest women’s 100 metres so far this year with victory in 10.67 seconds in the Kip Keino Classic in Nairobi, Kenya’s capital last Saturday.

Eight-time Olympic medallist, Fraser-Pryce (35), won comfortably after the 200 metres Olympic silver medallist, Namibia’s Christine Mboma pulled up.

Fraser-Pryce’s time was just short of her personal best of 10.60 seconds which she set in Lausanne, Switzerland, in August last year.

Only four other women have ever run faster at the distance. Americans Marion Jones in 10.65 seconds, and Carmelita Jeter in 10.64 seconds, fellow Jamaican, Elaine Thompson-Herah in 10.54 seconds, and world record holder, American Florence Griffith-Joyner in 10.49 seconds.

Later this month, Olympic champion, Thompson-Herah will take on Britain’s Dina Asher-Smith in the 100 metres at the Birmingham Diamond League.

Thompson-Herah recorded her 10.54 seconds time in August 2021, and has that πsaid she is aiming to beat Griffith-Joyner’s world record, set in 1988.

Fraser-Pryce will meet Thompson-Herah at this year’s World Championships, which start in Eugene, Oregon, on 15th July.

There was also a world-leading time in the men’s 100 metres last Saturday when Kenyan, Ferdinand Omanyala secured victory in 9.85 seconds to beat American, Fred Kerley in 9.92 seconds

