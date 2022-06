DEACONESS ANESTA THEODORA O’GARRO better known as NESTA of Golden Grove, Chateaubelair died on Saturday 7th May at the age of 62. The funeral takes place on Sunday 12th June at the St. Bethel Spiritual Baptist Church. The service begins at noon. Burial will be at the Fitz Hughes Cemetery. All Deacon and Spiritual Baptist are asked to dress in full uniform.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print