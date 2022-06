MR CLEMENT ISAAC PITT of San Fernando, Trinidad died on Sunday 15th May at the age of 81. The funeral takes place tomorrow, Wednesday 1st June at the St. Paul Anglican Church, Harris Promenade, San Fernando. The service begins at 3:00 p.m. Burial will be at the Marabella Cemetery, San Fernando, Trinidad.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print