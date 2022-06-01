SVG Red Cross Society to host its Annual Pre-Hurricane Readiness Workshop

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Red Cross Society is preparing to host its Annual Pre-Hurricane Readiness Workshop tomorrow.

The session is set to take place at the NIS Conference Room from 9am

Operations Manager at the Red Cross Society, Julia Simmons, said the workshop is held each year to provide information to local Red Cross Volunteers, to help them prepare for the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

Miss Simmons said information relating to the Weather, Disaster Management, Insurance and other relevant issues will be disseminated at tomorrow’s workshop

Operations Manager at the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Red Cross Society, Julia Simmons.

Some sixty persons are expected to participate in tomorrow’s workshop at the NIS Conference Room.

